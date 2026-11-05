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“Wonderful rain” arrived yesterday
By Dick Mangrum,2 days ago
Although driving conditions at times yesterday were made difficult, the rain that fell was much appreciated. The U-S weather observer for Walhalla, Barbara Wilson, called the 2.40” recorded “wonderful rain.” In association with the rain, Wilson said she heard thunder only one time in the vicinity of her Hickory Hollow Farm weather station. Often, rain measurement beyond the Walhalla weather station exceeds what the county seat records. An example is Salem. Mayor Lynn Towe’s rain gauge filled yesterday just short of four inches of rain.