undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
After Court Win, Halle Berry’s Ex Seeks $240K, 2 Chainz Apologizes, Valkyries Get $60K Payday
By Fisher Jack,2 days ago
*Today’s NewsBits covers three headline-making developments: Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez is seeking $240,000 in legal fees amid their custody battle, 2 Chainz is addressing backlash over comments about food critic Keith Lee, and the Golden State Valkyries are celebrating a WNBA championship with substantially larger player bonuses.