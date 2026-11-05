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Low Turnout Means Ballot Question Petitioners Need 13% Fewer Signatures
By Cory Allen Heidelberger,2 days ago
We should never celebrate low voter turnout. The more people who vote, the more accurately the results reflect the real will of the people. But South Dakota’s sharp drop in voter turnout offers one small consolation to those who cherish civic participation: candidates and ballot question petitioners will be able to qualify for the ballot with fewer signatures in 2028 and 2030!
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