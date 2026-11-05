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Scammers impersonating South Windsor police chief, department warns
2 days ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A scammer impersonated South Windsor’s police chief in an attempt to glean personal information from a victim, the real police department said. South Windsor police said a person received a phone call on Wednesday from someone claiming to be Chief Kristian Lindstrom. The person’s caller ID displayed the police department’s main phone number of 860-644-2551.
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