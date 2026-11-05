undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From Stara Zagora to Harlem: N’Kenge Brings Her Fall Jazz Series to New York’s Most Storied Rooms
By John,2 days ago
There’s a particular kind of electricity that hits a room when a singer with a five-octave range decides to lean into a ballad. New York audiences are about to feel it again. N’Kenge, the Tony, Grammy and Emmy-nominated powerhouse who calls this city home, has returned from Europe to lead a fall run of jazz performances that stretches from SoHo to Harlem to Midtown, wrapping up December 3, 2026. And if there’s one night to circle on the calendar, it’s this Saturday, November 7, when she takes over The Jazz Club at the Aman New York.