undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Republican Legislative Losses Raise Questions About Party Leadership After Idaho Election
By The Idaho Dispatch,2 days ago
Despite statewide victories and the defeat of Proposition 1, Democrats recorded their largest legislative gain in twenty years, raising questions about Republican Party leadership, campaign spending, and support for its nominees. The Idaho Republican Party emerged from Tuesday’s general election celebrating statewide victories and the defeat of Proposition 1. But...
3