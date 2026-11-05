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University of Michigan students rally behind Abdul El-Sayed after his Senate win over Mike Rogers
By Latest & Breaking News,2 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan students galvanized around Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed following his defeat of Republican challenger Mike Rogers in Michigan’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race. “Everyone’s excited,” said Affaan Shaik, a freshman studying pre-med at the University of Michigan. “Everyone I’ve spoken to, everyone...