undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Benson school referendum now appears to have passed on Tuesday
By JP Cola,2 days ago
(Benson MN-) It now appears the Benson School District Operating Levy Referendum Tuesday passed. On the Minnesota Secretary of State's website Wednesday morning it said the issue had failed, 1344 no votes to 1317 yes votes. But today it says the issue was approved by voters 1317 yes votes to 1313 no. The Swift County Monitor News says Kerkhoven Township had a counting error in the referendum vote. Benson Schools Superintendent Julie Beddow Schubert says the referendum would revoke a 710 dollar per student levy with a 1410 per student levy..
2