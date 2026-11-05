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Klobuchar pledges state audit to root out fraud, will appoint replacement for her Senate seat
3 days ago
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar is promising a sweeping audit of state government on her first day in office. Former appeals court Judge Cindy Jesson will lead her transition team. Klobuchar says the audit will focus on identifying fraud, waste and abuse across state agencies. Her plan also calls for tighter oversight of state payments and stronger protections for whistleblowers who report suspected fraud.