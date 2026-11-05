undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
County Roadway Projects Scheduled for Next Week in Marshall County
By Provided,2 days ago
Road Closure on County Route 20, Sunny Lane, to Begin Thursday, November 12, 2026. Marshall County, WV – A portion of County Route 20, Sunny Lane, will be closed at milepost 0.20 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026, for a culvert installation. Traffic signs will be used to maintain traffic. Local traffic, school buses, and emergency vehicles will be accommodated.
1