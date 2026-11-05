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Indians close out season with Thursday night game in Mansfield
By Josh Magnotta josh@tiogapublishing.com,2 days ago
The Cowanesque Valley Indians football team closed out the 2026 campaign with a hard fought game against Montgomery, the top seed in District IV 1A, on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Mansfield University’s Karl Van Norman Field. Cowanesque Valley held Montgomery to 28 points, the Red Raiders’ lowest point total since a 14-7 contest against Troy in mid-September.