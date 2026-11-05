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22-year-old woman shot to death in Birmingham Wednesday night
By ABC 33/40,3 days ago
A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Birmingham after a verbal altercation, police said. Officers were called shortly after 10:45 p.m. to the 800 block of 44th Place North on a report of a person shot. They found Makayla May Riley, of Birmingham, unresponsive inside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service pronounced her dead at the scene.