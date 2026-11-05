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Stanford Women Add “Best of the Rest” IMer Ava Jochims for 2027-28
By Anne Lepesant,2 days ago
Versatile IMer Ava Joquims from Racer X Aquatics will take her talents to Stanford next fall. Archive photo via Jason Wang / Peak Images. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.