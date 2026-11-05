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10 Best Stephen King Books of All Time, Ranked According to Goodreads
By Luc Haasbroek,3 days ago
Stephen King is the undisputed master of literary horror. No one else in the genre comes close to him in terms of quality or quality. He has penned over 60 novels and 200 short stories, continuously captivating readers with his exploration of the dark corners of the human psyche. His best works, like The Shining, It, and Misery, are not just tales of terror but profound examinations of family, addiction, and madness. In addition, they are great snapshots of late 20th-century America, particularly its small towns.