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Still Climbing: How Starfighters Space Is Giving the F-104 a New Mission
By Kevin Wilkins,3 days ago
More than seven decades after the Lockheed F-104 first flew, the Starfighter is finding work testing technologies intended for the next generation of aerospace vehicles. At Starfighters Space, the aircraft’s speed, climb performance, and military systems provide a foundation for a business that combines airborne research with plans to enter the launch market. In an interview with Vintage Aviation News, CEO Tim Franta explained how the company is using its F-104 fleet today, outlined its developing “Wind Tunnel in the Sky” program, and described the steps ahead for its STARLAUNCH vehicles. For aviation enthusiasts who remember Starfighters as an airshow attraction, the operation has taken a different direction.