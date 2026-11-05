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Tender Loving Care Trailer: Mike Leigh’s Final Feature Arrives This December
By Jordan Raup,2 days ago
As moving a final film as one can hope for, Mike Leigh caps off an astounding career with Tender Loving Care after the director, faced with the muscular condition myositis, announced it is likely his last work. Led by Marion Bailey, Kate O’Flynn, Alice Bailey Johnson, and Paul Jesson, the compassionate, often hilarious family drama will now come to theaters soon following its fall festival run. Ahead of a December 11 release in NY and LA followed by a Christmas Day expansion, the first trailer has arrived.