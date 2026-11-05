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UFL MVP Adrian Martinez earns Practice Squad opportunity with Seattle Seahawks, Orlando Storm Running Back Jashaun Corbin signs with Dallas Cowboys
2 days ago
With the UFL draft just over two weeks away, several UFL alumni continue to earn NFL opportunities with injuries mounting. Headlined with the outside possibility that UFL QB Austin Reed could be making his NFL debut with the Baltimore Ravens, two more UFL alums are also now rostered with NFL practice squads.