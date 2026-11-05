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Community Calendar
2 days ago
The Emmaus Garden Club will host Barbara Malt, current president of the Lehigh Valley Audubon Society, with the program “Welcoming Wings: Gardening For Birds and Butterflies” noon at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm St., Emmaus. Malt will show how to create gardens that help birds, butterflies and other wildlife thrive right in your own backyard. Learn what these creatures need throughout their life cycles and how native plants can make all the difference.