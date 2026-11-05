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BAGA Celebrates 47th Durga Puja in Atlanta with New Idols, Architectural Artistry, and Multi-Generational Spirit
By Veena,2 days ago
Atlanta, GA, November 5, 2026: Transcending geographic distance to create a vibrant slice of Bengal in Georgia, the Bengali Association of Greater Atlanta (BAGA) celebrated its 47th annual Durga Puja from October 16–18, 2026, at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville. Drawing hundreds of devotees and attendees each day, with over 800 adults alone joining the weekend festivities, the three-day extravaganza featured new custom fiberglass idols from India, an ambitious cave-temple-inspired decoration theme, rich cultural programming, and traditional community feasts.