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Dow Jones soars more than 1,500 points as Democrats’ midterm sweep shakes up Wall Street
By OneAdmin,3 days ago
Wall Street rallied sharply Wednesday as financial markets reacted to the decisive midterm election results that handed Democrats control of Congress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,546 points, or 3%, marking one of its strongest single-day performances in years powered by widespread investor sentiment that divided government will bring predictable policy stability. Broader market indexes echoed the rally, with the S&P 500 jumping 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq composite posting a 1.9 percent gain as investors recalibrated corporate expectations following sweeping Republican losses in key battlegrounds.