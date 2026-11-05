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A voice for peace: UNK lecture explores George Norris’ political legacy
By Brian Neben,2 days ago
KEARNEY — A University of Nebraska at Kearney lecture will explore George Norris’ political legacy at the Kearney Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 18. TOPIC: From his vote against World War I to his call for a “peace without hate” in World War II, Nebraska Sen. George Norris searched for peace in a troubled world. As one of the Senate’s leading voices, Norris championed peace and diplomacy for decades, regardless of Washington’s political headwinds. Born during the Civil War’s opening months, Norris passed as the globe still burned in 1944. Across his life, Norris forged a path for peace, a path this talk will follow, from his Ohio boyhood to his storied Nebraska political career.