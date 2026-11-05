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DJI Matrice 5T Puts 1K Thermal in a Folding Drone the US Can't Buy
By Haye Kesteloo,2 days ago
DJI Enterprise launched the Matrice 5T on November 5, 2026, a folding enterprise drone built around the native 1280 by 1024 thermal camera, rotating LiDAR and mmWave radar it introduced three weeks ago on the dock-only Matrice 5TD. DJI puts flight time at 59 minutes, rates the airframe IP55, and says the aircraft is available from its enterprise dealers today. UK dealer Heliguy opened pre-orders at about $8,655 before VAT, with the first batch expected the week of November 23. DJI itself published no price.