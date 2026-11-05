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Dana White confirms Ilia Topuria will return in ‘early 2027’
By Ryan Harkness,2 days ago
Ilia Topuria has said he’ll return to the cage soon, and now UFC CEO Dana White is confirming it. Topuria has been out of action since receiving an ass whupping at the hands of Justin Gaethje back in June. The seemingly unstoppable “El Matador” was forced to quit after the fourth round of his White House bout after “The Highlight” broke orbital bones in both Topuria’s eyes.