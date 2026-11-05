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Former SMSU wheelchair basketball standout Josh Turek wins U.S. Senate seat in Iowa
3 days ago
— Former Southwest Minnesota State University wheelchair basketball standout Josh Turek has won a seat in the U.S. Senate, flipping Iowa’s seat to the Democratic Party. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night, with Turek defeating Republican Ashley Hinson. With 98% of the vote reported, Turek received 686,487 votes, or 50.51%, compared to Hinson’s 630,615 votes, or 46.40%. Libertarian candidate Thomas Laehn received 42,052 votes.
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