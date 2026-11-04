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RoboDK and ESTUN Announce Strategic Partnership
3 days ago
Barcelona, November 4, 2026. ESTUN Robotics and RoboDK have formalized a Strategic Partnership to drive the integration of their technologies and facilitate the development, simulation and programming of industrial robotic applications. The agreement brings together ESTUN Robotics, China’s largest industrial robot manufacturer, and RoboDK, a company specializing in simulation and offline programming software for industrial robots.