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8 Orchestra Groups to Enjoy in Westchester County
By Kaitlyn Skees,2 days ago
While the colder months offer plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy, staying indoors is often the way to go when the temperature drops in Westchester. For arts and culture aplenty, orchestra concerts offer fun themes, lively music, and captivating experiences (and did we mention they’re indoor entertainment?). Find an orchestral group in the greater Hudson Valley and throughout the 914 to enjoy this winter or year-round.