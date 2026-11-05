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Professor Neil Hopkinson, Inventor of High Speed Sintering and Additive Manufacturing Pioneer, Selected for AMUG Innovators Award
2 days ago
The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced Professor Neil Hopkinson, Vice President of SAF Technology at Stratasys Ltd., as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award. AMUG presents the award to individuals whose innovations have significantly advanced the additive manufacturing industry. High Speed Sintering and Global Impact. Professor Hopkinson...