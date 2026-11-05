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York County nonprofit celebrates groundbreaking for facility to help care for homeless
By Matthew Duckworth,2 days ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With shorter days and colder temperatures ahead, Lifepath Christian Ministries is making preparations to further help those struggling with homelessness by bringing all its facilities under one roof, according to a news release. The nonprofit celebrated those who helped with its "Rooted in Stability"...
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