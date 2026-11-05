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Ane Brun Steps Wholeheartedly Into the Pop Domain
By John Amen,3 days ago
In “Reevaluating You”, the seventh track on Ane Brun’s I Thought We Were the Same, the singer asks, “What is the opposite of trust?” She answers, “It’s not doubt… the opposite of trust is anxiety… the fear that closes us off from others, even from ourselves.” She goes on to elaborate, “In anxiety, we seek certainty before we commit ourselves. But in trust, we commit ourselves without certainty… trust won’t appear until we find ourselves defenseless”.