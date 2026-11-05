undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Week 9 NFL betting promos: Get over $3,000 in bonuses from betting apps, sportsbooks for Jaguars vs. Ravens
By Ryan Wooden,2 days ago
Right now, you can earn over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using the best sportsbook promos from the top betting apps for the Week 9 NFL slate. The action begins with Ravens vs. Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, and Baltimore is a 10-point home underdog facing serious quarterback uncertainty after its top three QBs were all injured on Sunday. The Week 9 NFL odds list the over/under for that matchup at 40 points. Meanwhile, Patriots vs. Packers highlights the Sunday NFL schedule, and New England is favored by 3 points at home. Get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager + 3 months of free NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code: