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San Juan County man sentenced after series of assaults on several victims
By Derick Fox, KUTV,2 days ago
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — A San Juan County man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after he assaulted several people over the course of several days. Zane C. Yazzie, 33, of Aneth, Utah, pleaded guilty on July 9 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury while within Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm while within Indian Country, and assault on a federal officer.