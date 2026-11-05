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Arab Hill Forest Road Closed In Boutwell Hill State Forest For Road Maintenance Project
By WRFA Radio,2 days ago
This closure is necessary to accommodate a road maintenance project that will rehabilitate the northern section of Arab Hill Forest Road. Contractors have installed fresh gravel on a section of Arab Hill Forest Road that runs north from Housington Road to where it meets Lewis Road. The gravel needs time to settle and compact to ensure its viability for the future. This section experiences heavy use during the hunting season and opening it to vehicular traffic immediately would result in rutting and likely compromise the road’s foundation, negating the recent repairs.