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Reg Lenna Memory Cafe To Feature Clay Craft On Nov. 10
By WRFA Radio,2 days ago
The Reg Lenna’s Memory Cafe will feature a clay craft for the month of November. The cafe on Tuesday, November 10 will be led by Sarah Brown-Millspaw, who is a self taught artist. Sarah resides on a small farm outside of Westfield where she spends her days painting, gardening, and planting over 600 trees to restore the balance of nature on her 8 acres of former pastured farm land.