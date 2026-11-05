undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kylie Kelce Opens Up About Navigating Public Life With Her and Jason's Kids
2 days ago
Kylie Kelce is shedding light on how she handles life in the public eye with her and Jason Kelce‘s four daughters. "Our kids our young, and obviously there are situations we can't control, like being out in public and whatever," Kylie, 34, said on the Thursday, November 5, episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast while speaking with guest Joanna Gaines about how she raised five kids in the spotlight. "I always say, like, we're not gonna hole up in our house and keep our kids hidden. We're not hermits."