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'The Kardashians' Teases Family Tension Over Tell-All Book About Kim
2 days ago
An upcoming episode of The Kardashians offers a glimpse at the tension within the family over a tell-all book about Kim Kardashian. In a preview for the Thursday, November 12, episode of the Hulu show, Kim, 46, mentioned the project, saying, "The one thing I find so interesting in the book …" She got interrupted by Kourtney Kardashian, who asked "what book" she was referring to.