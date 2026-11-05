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Kathleen Hill: Hungarian Dinner/Dancing, No Local Crab, Thanksgiving Dinners in Valley Restaurants
2 days ago
Sonoma’s Tokaj Sister Cities Committee is always thankful for the lives it has changed through its winery intern exchange program. This biennial dinner, featuring Hungarian dancing and performances, is not the stuffed Bell pepper that some elementary school cooks forced us to eat once a week, that I can still smell and taste to this day.
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