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Colombian startup wins 2026 Innovate for Impact Challenge at Borlaug Dialogue
By Business Record Staff,2 days ago
Colombian startup Ciencia y Tecnología de Fagos SciPhage S.A.S won the 2026 Innovate for Impact Challenge and the $65,000 first prize at the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue held recently in Des Moines. According to a news release, the company has developed bacteriophages, or viruses that target specific harmful bacteria, as a natural alternative to antibiotics in livestock and aquaculture. Its lead product controls Salmonella in poultry and is patented in Colombia, the United States and Brazil, while a second product for trout is in field validation. Chosen from more than 1,500 applications from over 100 countries, four finalists pitched their innovations live to a panel of judges in a “Shark Tank”-style competition. SciPhage was founded at the Universidad de los Andes in Colombia. “We have been working hard in Colombia to bring this to the global market and have SciPhage on such a big platform,” Viviana Clavijo, CEO at SciPhage, said in a prepared statement. Now in its second year, the Innovate for Impact Challenge supports early-stage, for-profit agtech startups with the potential to transform global agriculture.