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Nittany Lions roll to Halloween win over Purdue, 31-17
2 days ago
Penn State football defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 31-17 on Halloween night at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions put on an offensive show in the matchup, led by senior quarterback Rocco Becht, who went 16-for-24 with 175 yards and one touchdown through the air. The team recorded 457 total yards, including 269 rushing yards and 188 passing yards.