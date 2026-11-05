undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Damon and Baby: Rise of the Oracle Free Story Update Launches February 18 With New Physical Editions
By Orpheus Joshua,2 days ago
Arc System Works announced Rise of the Oracle, a free story update for its top-down action-adventure shooter Damon and Baby, on February 18, 2027, along with new physical editions for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. A digital Nintendo Switch 2 version is also planned, with a free upgrade available to existing Switch owners.