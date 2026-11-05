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The Best Part of Night Market Is the People Who Make It Possible
By The Citizen,2 days ago
How local businesses like Pedego Peachtree City keep the lights on for the neighborhood. On Friday, November 6, the lights go up at Drake Field one more time. It’s the final Night Market of the season, and if you’ve been to even one this year, you know what that means: neighbors waving across the food truck line, kids darting between vendor tents, live music drifting over a field full of folding chairs.