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Iowa Center’s Jose Venales elected to Opportunity Finance Network board
By Business Record Staff,2 days ago
Iowa Center for Economic Success announced that Jose Venales, vice president of capital access, has been elected to the board of directors of Opportunity Finance Network, a national network of Community Development Financial Institutions. Venales is the first Iowa leader to serve on the organization’s board. According to a news release, his election brings a Midwest perspective to national conversations about expanding access to capital, strengthening local economies and ensuring that Community Development Financial Institutions of all sizes have the resources to support underserved entrepreneurs and communities. “Jose is a visionary leader who will advocate for the capital needs of Iowa and the broader Midwest to ensure that talented, determined small business owners are not held back by barriers to traditional capital,” Erin Strawn, president and CEO of the Iowa Center, said in a prepared statement. “He built The Iowa Center Loan Fund from the ground up, leading its capitalization and portfolio growth while navigating the rigorous CDFI recertification process in 2026.” Venales begins his three-year term immediately.