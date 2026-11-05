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Mild, occasionally blustery conditions to continue through weekend in Casper area
By Dan Cepeda,2 days ago
CASPER, Wyo. –– A string of seasonably mild days with some blustery periods will continue into early next week in Natrona County. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Thursday through Saturday will see high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Gusts on Thursday will be around 20 mph, and will kick up to 25 mph at times through Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
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