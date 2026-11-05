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Fate/Extra Record Character Trailer Introduces the Lil’ Ronnie Faction
By Orpheus Joshua,2 days ago
Aniplex, Meteorise, and Type-Moon have released a new character trailer for Fate/Extra Record, introducing the Lil’ Ronnie Faction. Voiced by Yu Kobayashi, Lil’ Ronnie is an odd person who wears a clown mask. She speaks unusually, constantly repeating strange words. The only thing known about her is that she is searching for something “delicious.”