undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wellsboro opens district play with 1-0, drops semifinal match against Midd-West
By Josh Magnotta josh@tiogapublishing.com,2 days ago
The Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team emerged victorious following a 1-0 battle against Lewisburg on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Loyalsock. Haylie Smith scored the only goal of the night on a fast break opportunity created by a kick by Jadyn Dunlap. Smith settled the long ball and raced past Lewisburg defenders to set up a one-on-one opportunity against Lewisburg goalkeeper Nora Hockenbrock. Smith chipped a shot past Hockenbrock to put the Lady Hornets ahead just six minutes into the match.