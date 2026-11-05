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Arizona Homeowner Gets Hit with $60K in Legal Fees After Suing Neighbors Over Air Conditioner Noise
2 days ago
Have noisy neighbors? Apparently, one person in Arizona was so upset over the noise levels from their next-door neighbors that they took their complaints to court. But it wasn't loud music or late-night partying that had them frustrated. Instead, it was the sound of an air-conditioning unit in the Moondance Estates subdivision that prompted them to take action.
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