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Neutrons offer unique look into complex manufacturing process
By Kaeli N Dickert,2 days ago
Neutrons at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) are being used to observe the manufacturing process of silicon carbide (SiC), a ceramic material used for nuclear applications, ballistic armor and spacecraft components. SiC is a desirable material for extreme environment applications because of its unusual combination of high-temperature strength, oxidation resistance and radiation tolerance.