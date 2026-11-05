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5 New Crypto Projects That Launched In October 2026
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,2 days ago
October 2026 has brought several new developments across the crypto industry, with projects launching tokens, opening mainnets, and introducing new products across blockchain, AI, and decentralized finance. For anyone following new crypto projects, knowing what has actually launched matters more than market attention. Not every token launch comes with a...