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Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: $200 Thursday After the Midterm Chip Sell-Off, Results 17 November, Bull $243, Bear $180
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,2 days ago
Updated 5 November 2026, 13:30 GMT (before the US open). Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $200.13 on Wednesday 4 November, down $6.56 or 3.17 percent, and was quoted at $196.50 in pre-market trading at 8:02 a.m. ET on Thursday, down a further 1.81 percent (StockAnalysis). The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.44 percent on the same day, so this was a chip sell-off, not a market sell-off: the Democratic midterm wins raised the risk of slower AI data center construction. Verdict: the stock now sits about 18 percent below its 6 October record with fiscal Q3 results due on 17 November. Reference levels: $180 below, $243 above.