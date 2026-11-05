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IonQ Stock: $29 Before Tonight’s Q3 Results, With Elisity Closed and a $2 Billion Raise Banked, Bull $34, Bear $26
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,2 days ago
Updated 5 November 2026, 13:30 GMT (before the US open). Results are due after today’s close. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) closed at $29.54 on Wednesday 4 November, down 1.50 percent, and was quoted at $29.09 in pre-market trading at 7:13 a.m. ET on Thursday (StockAnalysis). Third-quarter results come after the close tonight, with the call at 4:30 p.m. ET (IonQ investor relations). Wall Street expects about $141 million of revenue, up roughly 254 percent, and the company closed its $1.15 billion Elisity acquisition on Wednesday. Verdict: the stock is 34 percent lower this year and 60 percent below its 52-week high, so the bar is the full-year guide, not the quarter. Reference levels: $26 below, $34 above.