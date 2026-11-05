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Canton Network Hosts First SEC-Exempt Tokenized U.S. Equity Trades as Permissioned Markets Go Live
By Rick Steves,2 days ago
Canton Strategic Holdings says its Nasdaq-listed CNTN shares have completed the first trades of issuer-sponsored tokenized stock under the SEC’s new Innovation Exemption. The company’s 4 November release says Five North transferred shares to a verified wallet, DRW Cumberland bought the tokenized stock and Flowdesk supplied liquidity through a pool on TSV LLC, with settlement on the Canton Network. The transaction follows the SEC’s September 17 conditional order. It is a limited, permissioned market experiment—not a general authorisation for tokenized shares to trade freely across public blockchains.